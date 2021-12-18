New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre will celebrate 'Good Governance' week from December 20 to December 26, according to the Department of Administrative of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG), news agency ANI reported.

DARPG in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development is scheduled to conduct and convene various events during the week.

The government said that Good Governance week would symbolize the strides made by India in promoting citizen centric governance and improving service delivery in consonance with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India.

These events include the launch of nationwide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery titled "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" and inauguration of Exhibition on Good Governance Practices.

The other events which would be convened are Good Governance in Ministry of External Affairs; Ease of Living and Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden; Mission Karmayogi - The Path Ahead; Experience Sharing Workshop by DARPG on Best Practices in Initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making; and Good Governance Day celebration by DARPG.

The activities that are to be taken up by the districts of all states and UTs during the

Good Governance Weeks' "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" campaign-- Organize special camps/events at Tehsil Headquarters/Panchayat Samitis; Redressal of pending backlog public grievances in CPGRAMS; Updation of Citizen Charters; Redressal of public grievances in the State portals; Disposal of applications under Improving Service Delivery; Adopt Best Good Governance practices and share them along with requisite pictures on the portal and Share one success story per district on resolution of public grievances on the portal.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma