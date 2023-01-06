Modi Became Prime Minister Because Congress Saved Constitution For 70 Years: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses during the flagging off ceremony of Bihar party-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Banka on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

CONGRESS president Mallikarjun Kharge once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it is the grand old party that had nurtured the Constitution for the last 70 years. Adding, Kharge said it is the Congress which made it possible for PM Modi to achieve his post. His remark came on Thursday after flagging off the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Bihar's Banka district.

"PM Modi always asks what Congress did in the last 70 years. I want to tell him that Congress saved Constitution and that's why a person like him could become PM and a poor person's son like me could become AICC President," the Congress Chief, as quoted by ANI, said.

Speaking about the contribution of the BJP to India's freedom struggle, the Congress chief said that BJP has made no contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and none of its workers ever went to jail.

"BJP didn't give freedom to the country, none of their workers went to jail. Congress granted independence to India and contributed to its development," Kharge said. Attacking further, he said the ruling saffron party is working to divide society in the name of religion.

Last month, he made a similar remark in Rajasthan's Alwar while addressing a rally. Kharge said BJP had not lost anyone in the freedom movement while Congress had sacrificed many.

"Congress gave freedom to the country and Indira and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country."He added, "Congress party leaders gave their lives. What did you (BJP) do? Did any of your dogs die for the country? Has any family member made any sacrifice?," Kharge said.

The remark from Kharge was dragged into the winter session of Parliament which witnessed a heated argument between BJP and the Opposition as the Centre ruling saffron party demanded an apology from Kharge.

Interestingly, just the next day, Kharge enjoyed a millet lunch at Parliament along with PM Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs.

After 24 years, Congress has elected a non-Gandhi President as Kharge emerged victorious in the party's top post-election after defeating his rival Shashi Tharoor in October.