'Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai' Slogans Echo In Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Counters With 'Lotus Will Bloom' Jibe | Watch

OPPOSITION leaders on Thursday stormed the well of the upper house of the Parliament chanting 'Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai, Desh Bech Ke Khayi Malayi' slogans as prime minister Narendra Modi started his speech in Rajya Sabha. The opposition leaders also raised slogans demanding a JPC probe into the alleged corruption charges against the Adani Group of companies.

#WATCH | Opposition MPs raise slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address pic.twitter.com/Kzuj2LJKPZ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

However, the prime minister countered the opposition MPs in his own way saying the more "keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger "kamal" (lotus) will bloom.

Amid slogan shouting by MPs from TMC, Congress and other opposition parties from the Well of the House, Modi began replying to the debate on the motion thanking the President for her address and accused the Congress of adopting only "tokenism" to solve problems the country faced.

"Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal," Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem in response to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him and his government.

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," he said as opposition MPs shouted slogans linking him to Gautam Adani and seeking a JPC probe into allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

In his reply, Modi recounted the achievements of his government - from eliminating waiting for getting cooking gas to opening bank accounts for everyone and providing electricity connections. The effort was to create a brighter future and not look at political gains, he said.

"Some people's behaviour and language are disappointing not just for the House but for the country," he said in oblique reference to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him.