New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an attempt to add another vaccine to the list of COVID-19 vaccines being used in India, multinational pharmaceutical company, Cipla, on Tuesday sought the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import and market authorisation Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine jabs in India.

According to government sources, as quoted by news agency PTI, the DCGI is likely to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine soon for emergency use authorisation in India for adults aged 18 years and above.

