India has now got its fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna to combat the Coronavirus situation in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has now got its fourth COVID-19 vaccine- Moderna- to combat the Coronavirus situation in the country. The US pharma-based Moderna vaccine has received emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Pharmaceutical company, Cipla has been approved to import the Moderna vaccine, India’s first international jab- to the country.

Announcing this news NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said "New drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed vaccine. This new drug permission is for restricted use," as quoted by news agency ANI.

However, despite the happy news, the vaccine’s approval without trials in India has raised eyebrows. Here’s everything you need to know about this vaccine and why the Moderna vaccine has been approved without trial.

Why there were no trails for Moderna in India?

America’s Moderna Vaccine is one of the vaccines included in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended list of vaccines. That is why trials for Moderna were not conducted in India. It is considered safe and effective.

At what temperature is it kept?

Moderna vaccine can be kept safe for 7 months. It needs to be preserved between 25 to 50 degrees temperature. In general, this vaccine requires a temperature of around 20 degrees. However, if the vial is not open the vaccine can be kept at 2-8 degrees temperature for 30 days. It is also important to note that doses of the Moderna vaccine should be taken within a gap of four weeks.

When will Moderna vaccine be available in India?

The first consignment of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in India next month i.e July. This batch will be tested in Kasauli’s Central Laboratory. After 100 people are vaccinated, they will be studied based on which the Moderna vaccine will be made available in hospitals. The entire process may take a month.

