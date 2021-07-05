COVID-19 Vaccination: The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is considered to be one of the most effective vaccines available across the world. It has an efficacy of about 94.1 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available in India by the end of this week, said a report by Reuters. The report further said that the Moderna vaccine will be available at several government hospitals in India by July 15.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation (EUA) last month without "indigenous trials".

"New drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed vaccine. This new drug permission is for restricted use," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul had announced.

Here's everything you need to know about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine efficacy:

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is considered to be one of the most effective vaccines available across the world. Like Covaxin and Covishield, Moderna vaccine is fully effective after two doses and provides an efficacy of 94.1 per cent. The second dose is administered after four weeks of the first jab.

Will Moderna COVID-19 vaccine work against Delta Variant?

It is expected that the Moderna mRNA vaccine is effective against Delta Variant and other COVID-19 mutation and will reduce hospitalisation and mortality rate.

"As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data, and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants," said Moderna chief executive officer (CEO) Stéphane Bancel in a statement.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine price:

The price of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which will be imported by Indian drug manufacturer Cipla, has not been revealed yet. However, media reports suggest that the Moderna vaccine will be available at private hospitals and centres at higher price than other vaccines.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine side-effects:

The US Food and Drug Administration has said that Moderna vaccine following side-effects:

* Headache (64.7 per cent)

* Muscle pain (61.5 per cent)

* Joint pain (46.4 per cent)

* Chills (45.4 per cent)

* Nausea and vomiting (23 per cent)

* Fever (15.5 per cent)

