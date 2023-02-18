Modern-Day Shiv-Parvati: Wife Donates Liver To Save Husband's Life; 'Challenging Surgery' Performed In Delhi

THE NATION today is celebrating Maha Shivratri, the Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage. The love story of Shiva and Parvati is etched in every Indian's heart and their relationship is an example of how beautiful the relationship of husband and wife could be. Now, in a modern-day love story of Shiva and Parvati, a 29-year-old man from Bihar, Shiv, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, was given a new lease on life after her wife, Parvati, donated her liver to her husband.

21-year-old Parvati found her husband Shiv lying unconscious on the bed about six months ago. She rushed her to the hospital immediately, where Shiv was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis with advanced liver failure due to which ‘hepatic encephalopathy’ took place, a medical condition that led to unconsciousness. However, Shiv didn't receive proper treatment in Bihar and was transferred to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he underwent liver transplant surgery.

As per the doctors, the transplant surgery was challenging as the blood groups of Shiv and Parvati did not match. While Shiv's blood type is B+, his wife Parvati's blood group was found to be A+. The doctors said that Shiv's surgery took 12 hours to complete. Shiv is the only earning member of his family of six people including his two children and an aged mother.

Dr Naimish Mehta, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, as quoted by PTI, said that Shiv was also suffering from jaundice (yellowness of skin and soft tissues), and coagulopathy (increased chances of bleeding) when he was brought to the SGRH. The patient was advised of liver transplant surgery and the family was asked to find a suitable donor for the patient's liver transplant.

"Therefore, the family was then counselled about 'blood group incompatible' liver transplantation (ABOi) which can be performed with adequate pre-operative preparation. His wife, Parvati, who was willing to donate part of her liver, with blood group 'A+', was investigated further, and found fit for donation," SGRH doctors were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Dr Mehta said that the blood antibody level against blood group 'B' needs to be reduced to an optimum level with the use of multiple sittings of plasmapheresis to avoid rejection of Parvati's liver by Shiv's body. Once optimum levels of antibody titres were achieved, a liver transplantation procedure was scheduled, he said.

A team of 21 personnel including doctors and technicians were involved in the liver transplant surgery which took 12 hours to complete. Dr Mehta said there are "potential risks" involved with blood group incompatible liver transplant, especially in adults, as children have high resilience in accepting a different blood group organ.

