New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites woke up to moderate fog on Thursday morning, and the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 6.0 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is also a possibility of fog in the national capital throughout the day. Due to the snowfall in mountain regions, it is predicted that the temperature in Delhi is likely to drop further.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in the national capital from December 30 to January 04 will hover between 6.0 to 8.0 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celcius, which is slightly colder than Tuesday.

Apart from Delhi, the weather department has issued a yellow alert, predicting dense fog for December 30 and a cold wave for December 31, in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The air quality in the capital again dropped to a 'very poor' zone. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (Anand Vihar) was recorded at 350 on Thursday morning.

As per SAFAR’s data, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in the national capital on Thursday stood at 122 in the ‘very poor’ and 226 in the 'moderate` category respectively.

"The AQI on Wednesday improved due to light rain on Tuesday but within ‘poor’ category. Relatively high wind speeds are likely for the next three days (Dec 30, 31st, and Jan 1) enhancing ventilation causing AQI to be in the ‘lower end of poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. A gradual increase in maximum air temperature is likely for the next five days that enhances vertical mixing diluting near-surface pollutants. AQI is expected to be within the lower end of ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category.," said a statement from SAFAR.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 237 and 314 respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen