'Model Of Casteism, Nepotism And Vote Bank Politics': PM Modi's Fresh Salvo At Congress

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and said that the grand old party is the model of nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote bank politics. The prime minister further stated that Congress has destroyed the coastal state and the entire country during its rule.

Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country. The prime minister is also scheduled to address poll rallies at Dahod, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar during the day.

"The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, sectarianism and casteism. They are known for indulging in vote bank politics and creating rifts between people to be in power. This model has not only destroyed Gujarat but India too. That is the reason why we have to work hard to take the country ahead today," he said.

The prime minister further said youngsters are confident that BJP's policies will create more opportunities for them in the future. The PM said youths in the age group of 20 to 25 years may not even know the kind of hardships faced by the people of Mehsana district in the past including acute shortage of water and electricity.

"Droughts were also common in those days. We (BJP) had put Gujarat on the path of prosperity amid natural calamities and using limited resources. In the past, water and electricity used to be the major issues during polls. Today, the opposition can't speak on these issues because such issues are resolved by us," said Modi, who had served as the chief minister of Gujarat before assuming the office of the Prime Minister in 2014.

Polling for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The north Gujarat region will vote during the second phase.

(With Agency Inputs)