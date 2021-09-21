The Indian Army has said that this is the second infiltration bid made by the terrorists following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February this year.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Mobile and internet services continued to remain suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Tuesday as the Indian Army launched a major operation after the detection of a "suspicious movement" along the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

The counter-infiltration operation, which has been underway in the Uri sector for more than 30 hours, is said to be the largest infiltration bid by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Here's everything you need to know about the counter-infiltration operation in Uri:

1. Army officials said that the infiltration bid was detected on Saturday evening. Incidentally, it coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Uri attack in which 19 Army jawans were killed.

2. India had responded to the Uri attack by carrying out surgical strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

3. The Indian Army has said that this is the second infiltration bid made by the terrorists following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February this year.

4. The Army said that the area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been called off to look for the terrorists in the Uri sector.

"We are looking for them. Are they on this side or have they gone back after making attempt, that issue is not been clarified or verified on the ground," news agency PTI quoted General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps Lieutenant General DP Panday as saying.

5. The infiltration bid also comes at a time when it is being suspected that the rise of Taliban might affect the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Army has said that there is no need to worry about the possibility of a spillover of Taliban militants into the Valley.

"This question has been asked to me a number of times on events which are unrelated. Right? So, I will again answer your question: why are you worried? You are safe and you will be kept safe. There is enough effort," PTI quoted Lieutenant General DP Panday as saying.

6. According to Lieutenant General DP Panday, around 60 to 70 foreign terrorists who are basically Pakistanis are likely present in the Kashmir Valley.

7. Earlier, Lieutenant General DP Panday had also said that there has been no instigation from Pakistan, but asserted that the Army "is totally alert and prepared to respond appropriately".

“There have been some attempts. Unlike previous years, these have not been adequately supported (by ceasefire violations). There have hardly been any successful attempts, only about two attempts have succeeded," he told PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma