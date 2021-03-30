A viral video on the internet showed the sword-wielding mob barging out of the gurdwara, breaking the barricades put up by police and attacking the policemen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 17 people have been detained by the Nanded police in connection with the attack on police officials in Nanded outside a Gurudwara, in which 4 cops were injured on Monday evening. The Nanded police said that the persons have been booked under charges of rioting and attempt to murder.

A mob of sword-wielding Sikhs on Monday attacked policemen, injuring at least four of them, after being denied permission to hold a public procession in Nanded due to the coronavirus pandemic. A viral video on the internet showed the sword-wielding mob barging out of the gurdwara, breaking the barricades put up by police and attacking the policemen. Several vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

"Permission for the Hola Mohalla public procession was not granted due to the pandemic. The gurdwara committee was informed and they had assured us that they would abide by our directives and hold the event inside the gurdwara premises," Nanded Range DIG Nisar Tamboli said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"However, when the Nishan Sahib was brought at the gate around 4 pm, several participants started arguing and over 300 youth stormed out of the gate, broke the barricades and began attacking the policeman," he added. Tamboli said the condition of one of the four constables was serious.

Tamboli said an FIR will be registered against at least 200 people under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntary causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for rioting. "Those involved in violence will be arrested," he added.

Hola Mohalla (Hola) is a Sikh festival that comes a day after Holi. Unlike Holi, when people sprinkle the coloured powder on each other, Hola Mohalla is an occasion for Sikhs to demonstrate their martial skills. Nanded is an important Sikh pilgrimage centre as it is home to a sacred shrine, the Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan