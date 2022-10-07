Watch: Mob Enters Karnataka's Heritage Madrasa On Dussehra To Perform Puja, 9 Booked

THE UNREST sparked in Karnataka's Bidar district after a group of people participating in the Dussehra procession allegedly broke into the premises of a heritage madrassa, on the pretext of performing Puja on Thursday. Muslim organisations have threatened protests if no one is arrested by Friday.

After the video surfaced on social media, Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa. “Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site and performing puja during Dasara festivities yesterday (Thursday). Members of the Muslim community staged a protest. The situation is under control,” Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In a video circulation on social media, a group of people can be seen gathering on the stairs of the mosque and shouting “Bhawani mata ki jai” and “Hindu dharam ki jai” slogans. Several Muslim organisations in Bidar have protested and denounced the incident. They have threatened a massive protest after Friday prayers if all the accused are not arrested.

Taking to Twitter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Basavraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka over the incident saying 'BJP promotes such incidents to demean Muslims.'

“Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. Bidar police. Basavraj Bommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,” he said in a tweet.

The Mahmud Gawan Madrasa which was built in the 1460s in Bidar is a designated heritage site under the Archeological Survey of India. The structure is also listed among monuments of national importance.