MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi's Induction In Tamil Nadu Cabinet Sparks 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' Debate

AMID heavy protest from the opposition leaders, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi on Wednesday was sworn in as the cabinet minister in the Stalin-led DMK government in the state. Udhayanidhi also the DMK's youth wing secretary Stalin was administered the oath by Governor RN Ravi. He has been given the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Portfolio at Raj Bhavan.

After taking charge, Udayanidhi paid respects to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu the Late CN Annadurai at his memorial. The number of ministers in the Stalin cabinet now stands at 35.

"I thanked and congratulated the ever-leading Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin for giving me the opportunity to participate in the Dravidian model government cabinet that implements social justice programs and protects the welfare of Tamils. I will always work with responsibility without considering it as a position," tweeted Udhayanidhi in Tamil.

Udhayanidhi will be the third generation from the Karunanidhi family to become a minister in Tamil Nadu after his late grandfather 'Kalaignar' Karunanidhi and father M.K. Stalin. Udhayanidhi, a movie actor and producer was elected from the Chepauk Assembly constituency which was represented by his late grandfather, Kalaignar Karunanidhi in the 2021 Assembly elections with a huge majority.

'Sunrise vs Sonrise'

The DMK has termed Udhayanidhi's induction into the cabinet as a 'Sunrise' for the party, however, the opposition parties accused the DMK of nepotism and termed Udhayanidhi's elevation as another 'Sonrise' in the decades-old history of the Dravidian party founded by the late stalwart CN Annadurai.

While DMK leaders hailed junior Stalin's induction, the opposition is not amused with the move and the AIADMK and BJP dubbed it as the "new age dynasty politics and rise of a son once again in DMK." AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan remarked, "the prince charming is being made a cabinet minister and in future he will be sworn as a king."

He also claimed the young DMK leader will become deputy chief minister before the 2024 Parliamentary elections and be the DMK's CM candidate in the 2026 Assembly polls. BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupaty also sought to recall Stalin's earlier promise. "What did Stalin say when he was in the opposition. He said his family members won't come into politics or acquire power...dynasty politics is not good for a democracy," he said.

(With Agencies Inputs)