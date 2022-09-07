Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Begins Congress' Mega Rally From Kanyakumari

With an eye on the 2024 general polls,the Lok Sabha MP and the former chief of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, flagged off the party's massive 'Bharta Jodo yatra' from Kanyakumari on Wednesday. Leaders of the congress, however, denied any political angle and insisted that the yatra "is meant to unite the country".

Tamil Nadu | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers commences 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanniyakumari pic.twitter.com/mVeZdtCYgs — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

At Kanyakumari, the country's southernmost point, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin handed over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi to flag off the yatra. The 3500-km long march will be covered in 150 days.

The Yatra will traverse 12 states and 2 Union Territories.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said, "We have not involved the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh." However, all the party's state organisations will take a separate padyatra in their respective states for one month, while all the blocks will take out a padyatra on Wednesday.

The party's' Bharat Jodo Yatra 'will have Gandhi and his companions meeting selected groups of people from 7 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. everyday, while it will be a mass connect programme in the evening.

Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary of the Congress, said on Wednesday that the yatra is a "transformational moment for Indian politics and it is a decisive moment for the rejuvenation of the party".

Rahul Gandhi will walk all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, where this long yatra will conclude. He will be staying in a container that will consist of a bed, a toilet, and an air conditioner. Conatiners have been setup for the 'Bharat Yatris' as well, who will walk the entire route along with Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi started his day with a visit to his father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu, where the former Prime Minister was killed in a suicide attack.

After visiting his father's memorial, Gandhi tweeted, "I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome. "

Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome. pic.twitter.com/ODTmwirBHR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2022

Gandhi previously stated that the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is similar to a "Tapasya" to unite the country.

Addressing the congress members, Rahul Gandhi said, "The national flag represents the religion and language of every single person living in this country. BJP and RSS think that this flag is their personal property. "

Kanniyakumari | It gives me great joy to begin #BharatJodoYatra from this beautiful place. The national flag represents the religion & language of every single person living in this country. They (BJP & RSS) think that this flag is their personal property:Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/zgh5W8yBTL — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

"They (BJP) believe they can scare the opposition by using the CBI, ED, and IT." The problem is that they don't understand Indian people. "Indian people don't get scared," Gandhi added.