Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Bihar Labourers Killed, 4 Still Missing; Search Ops On

AS MANY as eight bodies of Bihar labourers were recovered on Tuesday after they were trapped when a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram while four bodies of workers are still missing. The search operation for rest continues.

“Eight bodies recovered so far from the site at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district. NDRF team comprising two officers & 13 staff reached the spot on Tuesday morning, search operation on,” Hnahthial DC R Lalremsanga, as quoted by ANI said.

According to Saizikpuii, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, the incident took place in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl on Monday around at 3 pm where as many as 15-20 labourers were feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed.

Further details are awaited.