New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mizoram government has accused that miscreants from Assam have removed railway tracks and blocked National Highway (NH) 306, affecting the supply of essentials to the state. Mizoram has requested the Central government to intervene and take necessary action to remove the blockade.

Mizoram Home Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo urged the Centre to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers to Mizoram. Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that "unknown miscreants from Assam" have destroyed railway tracks, blocking the only railway line connecting Bairabi Railway Station in Mizoram.

He also added that the Silchar-Aizwal stretch of NH-306 has also been blocked at Kabuganj by people on the Assam side. "Unknown miscreants from Assam have destroyed/removed railway tracks at Mohammedpur Railway Station and Ramnathpur Railway Station in Hailakandi district in Assam. With this, the only railway line connecting Bairabi Railway Station in Mizoram has been blocked," said Lalbiaksangi.

"Silchar-Aizawl stretch of NH-306 has also been blocked at Kabuganj in the Barak Valley by people on the Assam side," he added. He further stated that no state agency or the general public has any right to block national highways and railway lines or restrict the movement of people and goods.

"It is requested that the government of India may intervene and instruct the Govt of Assam to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade so as to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers along the National Highway and Railway line," he said.

Tensions between neighbouring Assam and Mizoram flared up on Monday with violent clashes and reported firing along the border. The clashes left six Assam Police personnel dead and around 100 civilians and security personnel of the two neighbouring states injured.

Following the clashes, Home Minister Amit Shah decided to deploy Central forces along the Assam-Mizoram borders. The decision to deploy Central paramilitary forces was taken during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday, reported news agency IANS.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta