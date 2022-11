AT LEAST 15 labourers fear trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial Village on Monday evening.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while the labourers were working in the area.

According to a report by NDTV, 15 workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines have been buried under the quarry.

(this is a breaking story more updates will be added further)