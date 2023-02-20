'Mitr Kaal': In Fresh Attack On PM Modi Govt, Rahul Gandhi Alleges Rules Bent In Favour Of Adani

LAUNCHING a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, in a video asked why the business conglomerate was given contracts without any prior experience.

The Congress party accused the Modi government in a video of approving a proposal to give the Adani Group six airports under public-private partnerships in 2018.

"I spoke the truth in Parliament about the ties between PM Modi and Adani. With evidence, I spoke on how India's wealth is being looted. This truth was expunged from Parliament records", Rahul Gandhi said, referring to his Lok Sabha speech that was expunged from tre record of the Parliament.

The Congress leader also alleged PM Modi of protecting Gautam Adani.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi concluded his address at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul said, "I am not satisfied with the PM's speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)."

He also accused the government of changing certain laws to favour Adani.

Rahul Gandhi also asked why six airports were given to one company.

"Why were six airports handed over to one company? Finance Ministry, NITI Aayog, AAI raised objections. By whom and why was it overruled? Concession lease was for 30 years, why was it increased to 50 years for Adani?", Gandhi asked, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The Grand Old Party and the opposition leaders have been demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue or a fair investigation under the supervision of a judge.

The Parliament was also adjourned amid the regular ruckus between the opposition and ruling factions, with the opposition demanding a fair probe into the allegations against Adani in the Hindenburg research report.