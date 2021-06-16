The actor had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR against him. However, the court directed the Kolkata police to question him virtually in the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday was quizzed by the Kolkata police officials over his controversial speech during the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal Assembly Elections. The 71-year-old actor, who was BJP's star campaigners for the polls, was questioned virtually in connection with a case filed against him.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Maniktala over Mithun Chakraborty's speech. The actor had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR against him. However, the court directed the Kolkata police to question him virtually in the matter.

In his plea, Mithun had contended that his speech was mere dialogues from films that were not meant to be literal. The complaint against Mithun involves his film's dialogue which he used in the speech, "Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)" and 'Ek chobole chobi' (A snakebite will turn you into a photograph, meaning will kill you) at a rally here after joining the BJP on March 7.

The complainant alleged that these dialogues caused post-poll violence in the state. The Calcutta High Court had directed Chakraborty to provide his email address to the state so that he can make himself available by way of video conference for questioning in connection with the complaint where he has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

Clashes were reported from several parts of the state following the declaration of assembly poll results on May 2, in which the Trinamool Congress returned to power for the third time. On prayers by the lawyers of the petitioner and the prosecution on Friday for taking up the matter on a later date, the court fixed the matter for hearing on June 18.

Chakraborty had filed the petition before the high court seeking quashing of the case registered against him for alleged incitement to post-poll violence through his speeches, wherein he had uttered popular dialogues from his films. The actor had claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan