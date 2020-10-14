Mission Begin Again: Metro Rail services in Mumbai will resume, weekly bazaars will reopen| Full list of guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government has given a go-ahead to resume Metro Rail services in Mumbai starting October 19 as part of its 'Begin Again' initiative. The services will be resumed in a graded manner with strict Covid protocols in place. The state has already allowed restaurants, bars and food courts to resume services from October 5 as per the MHA guidelines. The latest guidelines have been issued even as COVID-19 infections reached 15,43,837 with the death toll breaching 40,000-mark in the state .

“Mumbai Metro is thankful to the government of Maharashtra for allowing Metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19 October 2020, 8:30 am,” Mumbai Metro said in a statement.

1) Schools, colleges, educational and educational institutions across the state will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 31 October, 2020. Virtual classes shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. Educational institutions in the state have been closed since Mid-March since the government imposed a lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 crisis.

2) All government and private libraries will also be allowed to function with strict covid protocols in place.

3) Weekly bazaars can also restart their operations, and business-to-business exhibitions have also been permitted as part of the guidelines.

4) To reduce the crowd, authorities will allow markets and shops to stay open for an additional two hours till 9 pm starting Thursday.

5) The health check-ups and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also now be discontinued.

6) Skill and Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training. Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITA), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or Government of Maharashtra.

7) Government has decided to do away with stamping with indelible ink after getting Covid-19 tests for domestic passengers who arrive at different airports.

The state government has also issued directives for people who are stepping out of home

1) Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport.

2) A minimum distance of 6 feet must be maintained at public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

3) Large public gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

4) Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the concerned authority in accordance with its Laws

5) Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.

Directives for workplaces

1) As far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial commercial establishments.

2) Thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer must be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas.

3) Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact

4) All person in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff

