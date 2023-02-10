'Mission Accomplished': ISRO Successfully Launches Three Small Satellites Into Earth’s Orbit

INDIAN Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Friday, launched three satellites - EOS, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 - on a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV D2) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The satellites have been put in a 450-KM circular orbit.

“SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits,” ISRO said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

#ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle #SSLVD2 carrying EOS-07and 2 co-passenger satellites

This new special vehicle was developed by ISRO to capture the emerging small and microsatellite commercial market. EOS-07 is an indigenously developed 156.3 kg satellite of ISRO. On the other hand, the 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 is a joint effort of around 750 female students from across India who were provided guidance by Chennai-based Space Kidz India.

Dr. K Sivan congratulated all the three teams working to put the satellites in the orbit. While congratulating, he also remembered the incident with SSLV D1 launch.

“We analysed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions &implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time,” the ISRO Chief said.

How did the previous SSLV D1 mission fail?

During the SSLV D1 launch in August last year, India’s top space exploration body had failed to place the satellites on board in the correct orbit. Those satellites were launched in highly elliptical orbit because the velocity fell short of the required level. Soon, the orbitse decayed and the satellite had become unusable.

The error had occurred at the last stage of the whole procedure. Following this incident, ISRO had conducted an inquiry into it. The failure report of ISRO had revealed that vibrations, during the separation in second stage, exceeded the desired frequency and time duration than what was expected considering the ground-test levels.

The six accelerators on board the special satellite vehicle picked these vibrations and it triggered a ‘salvage mission mode’. The accelerators reads the vibrations to correct the altitude of the vehicle during the mission. The programming of the SSLV has a failure logic which gets triggered when there is a huge difference between the readings of the different accelerators. This exactly what happened during the two-second window of the launch, during which the accelerators thought that all satellites were malfunctioning.

Ultimately, the satellites were found to be functioning perfectly well but still the data from them could not be used for the rest of the mission, as they could not be launched in the correct orbit.

