New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to the Indian Army, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

This comes after Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Indian Army exchanged a hotline with the Chinese PLA regarding the Arunachal Pradesh teenager who went missing a week ago. Rijiju said that the delay was due to bad weather conditions on the Chinese side.

Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from #ArunachalPradesh Miram Taron to Indian Army at Wacha Damai in Arunachal Pradesh today



(📸: @KirenRijiju/ Twitter)



For more: https://t.co/ibE7IbO2xv https://t.co/YIj4OYLPvr pic.twitter.com/4aWrnHufys — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 27, 2022

"Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side," posted Rijiju on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rijiju had posted another tweet mentioning that it was his priority to bring back the teenager safely to India. He had also advised the general public to be cautious in making statements about him.

"We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority. Miram Taron, aged 19 years of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, was found missing on January 18 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody," Rijiju had tweeted.

"To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," he added.

Miram Taron, is a resident of Jido Village in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. He went missing on January 18 from Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the alleged kidnapping by the PLA, state MP Tapir Gao had said on January 20.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha