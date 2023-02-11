Missing Indian Man Found Dead Under Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Turkey's Malatya

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 07:18 PM (IST)
An Indian national missing in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria was confirmed dead on Saturday, the Indian Embassy confirmed.
“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Indian Embassy in Turkey said in a tweet.
“Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” it added.
The man, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Malata. Despite the ongoing rescue operation in the region, he couldn't be traced. His mortal remains were found on Saturday by the search and rescue teams in Malata.
The death toll in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to over 25,000 with over 21,000 people dying in Turkey and over 4,000 in Syria. As per Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), nearly 93,000 victims have been evacuated from the quake zone in southern Turkey and more than 166,000 personnel were involved in the rescue and relief efforts.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. Erdogan on Friday visited Turkey's Adiyaman province, where he acknowledged the government's response was not as fast as it could have been. "Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be," he said.