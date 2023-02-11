Missing Indian Man Found Dead Under Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Turkey's Malatya

An Indian national missing in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria was confirmed dead on Saturday, the Indian Embassy confirmed.

"Mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since Feb 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya," the Embassy of India, Ankara announced.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Indian Embassy in Turkey said in a tweet.