Itanagar | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Sunday said that the Arunachal Pradesh boy, who recently went missing from his village, has been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the due procedure is being followed for his return.

"The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer (PRO) Lieutenant Colonel Harshvardhan Pandey told news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao had alleged that the 17-year-old - who belongs to the Upper Siang district - was abducted by the Chinese Army as he sought the Centre's assistance for his return.

However, China on Friday had refuted the allegations levelled against it but said that the PLA would "crack down on illegal border entry and exit".

"Zangnan (southern part of Xizang) is China's territory. China always opposes India's illegal encroachment of Zangnan. The PLA controls the border according to law and cracks down on illegal border entry and exit," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's response came even as the Indian Army had sought assistance from the PLA to locate the missing boy and return him as per established protocol.

Sources in the defence establishment - quoted by news agency PTI - said that when the Indian Army received the information about the missing boy, it immediately contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, had lost his way and cannot be found.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma