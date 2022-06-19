New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Train services across the nation have been hampered due to the ongoing protests against the new Agnipath scheme launched by the central government a few days ago. Due to the anti-Agnipath protest in the nation, Indian railways have reportedly witnessed damage to property worth 700 crore. Due to this rampage, many trains were set on fire while many were cancelled to avoid any further harm. According to Irctc, a large number of trains to save railway property from fire and vandalism were cancelled. Reportedly, a total of 691 trains on Sunday were stopped while others were terminated.

If your train ticket has been cancelled too, here is all you need to know on how to get a refund on your irctc ticket bookings:

If ticket booked online: In case the train is cancelled, the ticket, if booked online through the IRCTC website or app, is cancelled automatically. The money, too, is refunded to your bank account.

If the ticket is booked at the counter: In this case, rush to the nearest ticket counter and fill up a form. Though you can also call on the helpline number 139 or visit the IRCTC website or app to cancel a ticket that was booked at the counter, you will have to visit the counter physically to collect your refund.

Please note that a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for the cancellation.

If the train is delayed for more than three hours: If the passenger decides not to undertake the journey, he can get a refund by submitting the ticket deposit receipt (TDR) at the counter or via website/app

Here's how a passenger can file a TDR:

File TDR in this way to cancel counter ticket

1. You first click on www.operations.irctc.co.in



2. Enter your PNR number, train number, captcha code in this link.

3. Then tick the rules.

4. An OTP will appear on the number provided by you while filling the form. Write it down.

5. Next you will see the full details of the PNR. Click on the refund option

6. A confirmation message will appear.

7. You will get the money back after giving the bank details at the end.

Posted By: Ashita Singh