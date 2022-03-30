New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hijab controversy which first started in January this year is still in the limelight. Recently, bringing up the issue of the Hijab row once again, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu urged people to stop targeting girls. Harnaaz shared her views on the issue during an event on Wednesday in Punjab. The model-actor said that it's a girl's choice to wear Hijab.

"If a girl is wearing a Hijab, that's her choice. Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other," Harnaaz was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Further, When Harnaaz was asked about her opinions on the issue, Miss Universe 2021 said, "It's every girl's own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress."

"Those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong," Harnaaz said.

Earlier as well, Harnaaz has talked about the issue of the Hijab, wherein she said society should let girls live the way they choose to.

Recently, a three-judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions which sought permission to wear Hijab in classrooms of educational institutions. The Karnataka High Court said that in Islam Hijab is not an essential religious practice, and uniform dress rules should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Talking about Harnaaz, then the 22-year old was crowned Miss Universe 2021, making her the third entrant from India to bag the prestigious title after 21 years.

