India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry stressed that citizens need to follow all guidelines, take all precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday urged people to follow all necessary COVID-19 protocols to breaking the chain of the deadly infection in the country, observing that people might be tired but "the virus isn't".

Addressing a press conference over the massive surge in cases, the Health Ministry also spoke about the shortage of essential medical equipment and appealed to people not to stock oxygen cylinders at home.

"We are observing misplaced bravery that corona is nothing, its a scam, we have had enough of coronavirus, I don't need a mask, let's party, there's life beyond worrying over coronavirus. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in the society," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

"Then we see misplaced fear that 'I came in contact with a case, I am infected and will surely die', 'I need Remdesivir just in case I get the infection', 'Let's get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home'," Agarwal said.

He underlined that fear and panic only aggravates and complicates the agony.

"Let's not get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home," the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry said.

However, there are some alert and aware citizens also who know that chances of contracting the infection can be minimized by wearing a mask and washing hands, and believe in following the guidelines and in consulting doctors, he said.

Agarwal stressed that citizens need to follow all guidelines, take all precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"The virus has not gone into fatigue, even if we have. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in society. We need the support of everyone to manage the situation," he stressed.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that in the second wave of the pandemic, the rate of the rise in infection has been rapid which has put immense strain on health infrastructure for some time.

"Also, doubling of COVID-19 cases has been rapid. That should ease if turnover time reduces."

He observed that this time coronavirus infection is spreading in tier two and three cities. "So, it is important to train doctors about treating this new disease," Dr Guleria said and underlined avoiding misuse of drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab.

"Systemic oral steroids are not indicated in case of mild disease and may be counter-productive especially if started too early. One should consult doctors before starting it," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma