Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: The Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has dismissed the allegation of corruption levelled by two opposition parties -- Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- in the land purchase for the premises of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling them "misleading and motivated by political hatred".

In a statement signed by trust's general secretary Champat Rai, it said that the land purchased has been bought at a rate less than the open market cost, adding that any deal is being done on the "basis of mutual dialogue and consent".

"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station," the statement read, as reported by news agency ANI.

"After taking consent, the consent form is signed. All types of court fees and stamp papers are being purchased online. The purchase of land is being done on the basis of the consent letter, accordingly, the entire value is transferred online to the seller's account," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, SP leader Tej Narayan Pandey accused the trust of committing corruption in a land deal and sought a CBI probe into the matter. Pandey also alleged that Trust member Anil Mishra and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay are witnesses in both the sale agreements.

Similar allegations were also made by AAP's Sanjay Singh. Attaching several documents in a Tweet, he said, "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crores at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crores".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma