Misguided By TMC: BJP MLAs Protest Against Governor Ananda Bose After His Praise For CM Banerjee

WEST Bengal Assembly witnessed demonstrations and sloganeering by Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, as the state Governor CV Ananda Bose was delivering his address. The BJP MLAs walked out during Bose’s speech, claiming that he was “misguided by the TMC government” and that he should rather follow the footsteps of “other governors”.

Lawmakers of the BJP, which is the principal opposition in the state assembly, shouted slogans allegeing that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is corrupt. They also alleged that the speech prepared by the government for the Governor had “no relation with reality”.

"The governor's speech has no relation with reality. This is one of the most corrupt governments in the state. We staged a walkout as there is no mention of corruption cases and arrest of TMC leaders in the speech," Leader of Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Bose’s predecessor and current Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, had engaged in bitter fueds with the TMC-led West Bengal government virtually since being appointed as Governor. In an evident contrast to those days, Governor Bose shares a rather cordial relation with the Bengal government.

Reacting to the protest by the BJP, Trinamool Congress claimed that the current Governor is acting only in accordance with the norms. TMC’s Chief Whip, Nirmal Ghosh, accused BJP of trying to disturb the proceedings of assembly.

BJP MLAs had began shouting slogans just minutes after Bose started his speech in the Assembly. TMC-turncoat Suvendhu Adhikari was leading the protest. Bose’s address to the assembly was scheduled a week ahead of the presentation of West Bengal state budget. Besides shouting slogans against the Governor, BJP MLAs even tore the copies of the speech on the floor of the house.

"The state government is misguiding the Governor. They are providing false data, and the Governor is reading it. I think the Governor should follow the footsteps of other governors," Adhikari said.

Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader, Firhad Hakim said that the LoP had forgotten assembly decorum that Governor cannot be criticised for his address.

"Earlier, the BJP had turned the Raj Bhawan into its party office. If the present Governor is working as per norms, what is the problem? He thinks every Governor will work as a flag bearer of the BJP," he added.

In July 2022, Jagdeep Dhankar resigned as the state’s governor and got elected as the Vice President of India the following month. CV Ananda Bose took over as the Governor in November, 2022.

Last year, legislators of BJP and TMC had engaged in a fistfight on the last day of the Budget session. The scuffle led to several MLAs being hospitalised.

(With agency inputs)