'Misconceptions': Shinde Camp Refutes Building New Shiv Sena Bhavan Amid Sena vs Sena Row

Amid the ongoing battle between the Eknath Shinde-led faction and Uddhav Thackeray's faction over the claim to real Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court, reports have emerged that CM Shinde is mulling building a new Shiv Sena Bhavan, a party office for the breakaway group. Media reports have claimed that the Shinde camp is trying to get a property to set up a parallel party office in Mumbai.

Media reports have also claimed that the Shinde camp is also planning to open new local party offices across Mumbai. No property has been finalised so far but the Shinde is looking for a place near the existing Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar, reports claimed.

However, Uday Samant, a minister in the Shinde cabinet, dismissed all these reports and described them as misconceptions. Samant said that the Shinde camp respects the Shiv Sena Bhavan and no parallel Sena Bhavan is on the cards. He, however, said that the chief minister is "looking for a central office so that he can meet common people".

"There is a misconception that a parallel Shivsena Bhavan is being made in Dadar. However, we are trying to find a central office so that the CM can meet common people. We respect Shivsena Bhavan and it will remain so," a rough translation of Uday Samant's tweet in Marathi reads.

मुंबई दादर येथे प्रति शिवसेना भवन मा. एकनाथजी शिंदे करत आहेत हा गैरसमज पसरवला जात आहे..मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांना सर्वसामान्य जनतेला भेटता याव ह्यासाठी मध्यवर्ती कार्यालय असावे आमचा प्रयत्न आहे..शिवसेना भवन बद्दल आम्हाला कालही आदर होता उद्याही राहील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 12, 2022

Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion earned him a chief minister's post earlier in June, has been calling his faction the real Shiv Sena following the ideology of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He has also been accusing the Thackeray faction of straying from the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray.

The matter is sub Judice in the Supreme Court, which earlier last week, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to decide over the plea filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supporters for its recognition as the "real Shiv Sena" and allotting it the original 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Uddhav Thackeray had told the apex court that MLAs loyal to Shinde can save themselves from disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only by merging with another political party. But the Shinde faction said that the anti-defection law is not a weapon for a leader who has lost the confidence of his own party to lock his members and somehow hang on.

The Thackeray faction has also described the cabinet expansion of the Shinde-led government as the murder of democracy and the Constitution and cited the pleas over the disqualification of 16 MLAs, supporting the Shinde camp, are pending in the Supreme Court. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 9 expanded his cabinet as 18 MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Out of the 18 lawmakers, nine are from the BJP while the rest are from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Shinde along with 39 other Sena legislators had rebelled against the party leadership in June this year, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM on June 30.