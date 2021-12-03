Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking news, one of the tyres of a Mirage fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was stolen allegedly by some unidentified miscreants from a truck that was carrying a consignment of military equipment to the Jodhpur Airbase from the Bakshi-Ka-Talab Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place at 2 am on November 27 near the Shaheed Path in Lucknow, when the truck was on its way to the Jodhpur Airbase. Truck driver Hem Singh Rawat said that the miscreants, who were travelling in a black Scorpio, took advantage of a traffic jam and stole the tyre of the Mirage fighter jet.

"As a result of the traffic jam, all heavy vehicles were line one after the other while the smaller vehicles were moving. I immediately called up the police control room and informed them about the incident. A police team reached the site and verified what I had told them," Rawat said, as reported by The Times of India.

"Thereafter I went to Ashiana police station and handed over a written complaint. Thereafter I left as I had to deliver the consignment as per pre-set schedule".

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Ashiyana Police Station in connection with the case and the officials are interrogating some suspects to nab the miscreants. "Five wheels of the Mirage 2000 fighter jet were being sent from Lucknow airbase to Ajmer, out of which one tyre is missing. Further investigation is underway," DCP East Amit Kumar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Talking about Mirage-2000, it is one of the best fighter jets in the arsenal of the IAF. The jets had shown their capabilities during the Balakot air strike in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in response to the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma