New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress party's three-day brainstorming session, 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', kicked off in Udaipur on Friday (May 13). The main focus of the programme is to address the organization's problems, strengthen the party, and get it ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi and 75 other Congress leaders traveled from Delhi to Udaipur to attend the Shivir. Furthermore, around 430 leaders - MPs, MLAs, MLCs, PCCs, office-bearers, and 50 others - have been invited by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take part in the Shivir. The Chintan Shivir is being conducted after Congress faced a string of electoral defeats in the recently held assembly elections and dissent in the party.

The Shivir started on Friday afternoon with Sonia Gandhi's address. Here's a look at the top quotes from her speech.

1. "'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' gives us an opportunity to discuss amongst us the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP, RSS and its affiliates."

2. "I urge partymen to express views openly at Shivir, but one message of strong party & unity should go out to country."

3. "We have to keep organisation above personal ambitions, party has given us a lot & it is time to pay back."

4. "Changes in organisation are need of the hour, we need to change the way of our working."

5. "By now it has become abundantly & painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan 'Maximum governance, minimum government'. It means keeping country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear & insecurity, viciously targeting victimizing and often brutalizing minorities who're an integral part of our society & equal citizen of our republic."

6. "The fires of hatred and scorn are taking a heavy toll on lives, this is having serious social consequences."

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, addressing a press conference ahead of Chintan Shivir, All India Congress Committee's general secretary Ajay Maken spoke about the deliberations that are likely to happen during the Shivir. They include at least 5 years of experience required for anyone who wants to contest elections on Congress party ticket, a proposal reserving 50 percent party positions for those less than 50 years of age, among others.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha