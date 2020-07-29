The decision to rename MHRD as Ministry of Education was taken by the Union Cabinet during its meeting today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has been renamed as the Ministry of Education. The decision in this regard was taken by the Union Cabinet during its meeting today. According to news agency ANI, an announcement about the cabinet's decision will be made later in the day. Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will share the details during a press conference at 4 pm today.

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to the New Education Policy, which is set to replace the three-decade old policy. The draft was prepared by a panel of experts led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan. The draft policy suggested that the HRD ministry be rechristened as the Education ministry.

As per the draft NEP Document released earlier, ‘The draft NEP is based on the foundational pillars access, affordability, equity, quality, and accountability.’ It is aimed at promoting education amongst the common people of the country. According to reports, the draft policy had also proposed an extension of Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children of ages 3 to 18 and sought to reduce the content load in school education curriculum.

The policy covers elementary to college education in both rural and urban India. The first NEP was promulgated in 1968 by the government ofthen Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the second by then Prime MinisterRajiv Gandhiin 1986.

