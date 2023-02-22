Centre Gives Nod To Start Legal Proceedings Against Manish Sisodia In Snooping Case

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs (MHA) has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case, news agency ANI reported.

The development came after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request for the sanction to prosecute and forwarded it to the MHA.

The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi government. Under this department, the AAP government created the FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to allegedly spy on different Ministries, Opposition political parties, entities and individuals in 2015.

"This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU," the sources, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Following the CBI report to the vigilance department against Sisodia in connection with the "Feedback unit" case, Delhi L-G referred the case to the President of India for the prosecution sanction against Manish Sisodia through the MHA.

In March 2017, the Vigilance department had given the probe to Anti Corruption Branch (ACB). Subsequently, the LG office marked it to the CBI. The preliminary inquiry into the case was completed in 2021. The Central agency wrote to LG and MHA in 2021 for sanction under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2016, after the complaint of an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI found that in addition to the assigned job, the FBU, as it was referred to in official communications, also collected political intelligence related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching the political interest of AAP.

