'Ministers' Remarks Can't Be Attributed To Govt': SC Refuses To Impose More Curbs On Free Speech For Lawmakers

The Supreme Court passed its judgement on the plea seeking to impose more restrictions on public functionary's freedom of speech. (ANI File Image)

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no additional restrictions against free speech can be imposed, except those mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution, on a citizen under the Right to Freedom and Expression. The top court also said that the statements made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to the government "even after applying the principle of collective responsibility".

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said, "Statement made by a minister even if traceable to any affairs of state or protecting the government cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even applying the principle of collective responsibility".

"Fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) can be exercised even against other instrumentalities other than the state," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, said. The judgement came on a question of whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression.