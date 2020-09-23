Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Thursday. He had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Thursday. He was under treatment at AIIMS Delhi for coronavirus infection. The BJP leader passed away at around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources at the hospital told PTI. Following a Covid positive report on September 11, the MP from Karnataka's Belagavi had urged the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of the union minister and called him a dedicated MP and effective Minister who was admired by all.

"Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum," Modi said in a tweet.

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

In his tribute, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered Angadi as amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency.

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Politicians cutting across party lines condoled the demise of Karnataka lawmaker. Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy expressed shock over his colleague's death. He termed Angadi's demise as an unfathomable loss to the government.

"Shocked & Saddened by news of my MoS colleague, Shri Suresh Angadi ji’s passing away. It is an unfathomable loss to the Government, people of Karnataka & the Party. His selfless service during COVID19 is still vivid before our eyes. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti Folded hands," Reddy tweeted.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed pain to hear the demise of the union minister. "I remember the ever smiling Angadi-ji. Very pained at hearing this sad news", he tweeted.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje also condoled Suresh Angadi's demise "Such a heart-breaking news, terrible loss for all of us! Shocked beyond words that our leader, good friend, very hardworking and humble Union Minister for Railways Sri Suresh Angadi Ji is no more!," she said in a tweet.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha