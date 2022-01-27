New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. In a tweet, he wrote, "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in France.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan also tested positive for Covid 19. He took his Twitter and broke the news.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours India reported less than 3 lakh covid cases in the country. At a press conference, the Union health ministry said the overall Covid-19. positivity rate in India is at 17 percent at present. National Centre for Disease Control director Sujeet Singh informed that Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now.

According to the health ministry, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are the biggest contributors to the high positivity rate as of now.

Even as Delhi relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday, the Centre has written to all states asking them not to drop their guard just yet.

