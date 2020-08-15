The central government has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for the marriage of girls, which is currently 18 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day 2020 speech on Saturday, August 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for the marriage of girls, which is currently 18 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day 2020 speech on Saturday, August 15. Speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, the prime minister said that an appropriate decision will be taken once the committee submits its report.

"We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take an appropriate decision after the committee submits its report," Prime Minister Modi said.

During the times of the British colonial rule, the legal minimum age of marriage was set at 14 for girls and 18 for boys. Since the Independence and adoption of the constitution in 1950, India's child marriage act has undergone several revisions. However, the minimum legal age for marriage has been 18 for women and 21 for men since 1978.

However, there have been several demands lately to increase the minimum legal age for marriage of girls from 18 years to 21 years. The legal age for marriage of men may also be changed to 23 years from the current 21 years.

The committee will consider the changes in society and health parameters before taking a decision on changing the legal age for marriage of women. There are also speculations that the government may remove gender parity in legal marriage age and raise the women marriage age to 21 while keeping the men legal marriage age unchanged.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma