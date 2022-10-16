Milk Gets Costlier In Delhi-NCR From Today, Mother Dairy Hikes Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre

MILK distributor Mother Dairy hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR, starting Monday, October 16.

Full cream milk price has been increased to Rs 63 per litre from Rs 61 per litre, while cow milk will be sold at Rs 55 per from Rs 53 per litre now.

Announcing the hike, leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market Mother Dairy cited rising input prices over the past two months. Mother Dairy sells over 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.

"The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs. 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation," ANI cited a Mother Dairy spokesperson as saying.

"We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure the availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavour to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre," he said.

On Saturday, Amul cooperative also announced a hike of Rs 2 per litre in the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk across all the states except Gujarat.

This is the third time that prices of milk have been increase by Mother Dairy this year. Earlier in March and August too, Amul had increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

