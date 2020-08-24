Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China across the LAC, CDS General Rawat has said that a “military option to deal with Chinese transgressions” is on the cards “if talks between the two nations fail”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China have held several rounds of talks over the last few months to de-escalate the tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which increased after the violent clash at the Galwan Valley that claimed 20 Indian soldiers’ lives. The talks have led to the disengagement of troops at several friction points. However, China has refused to withdraw its troops at some places, leading to the continuation of the standoff.

Amid this, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Rawat has said that a “military option to deal with Chinese transgressions” is on the cards “if talks between the two nations fail”.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, General Rawat said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are regularly monitoring the situation across the LAC and are reviewing options to restore status quo in eastern Ladakh.

“Transgressions along the LAC occur due to differing perceptions about its alignment. Defence services are tasked to monitor and carry out surveillance and prevent such transgressions turning into intrusions. Whole of government approach is adopted to peacefully resolve any such activity and prevent intrusions. Defence services always remain prepared for military actions should all efforts to restore status quo along the LAC do not succeed,” CDS General Rawat told Hindustan Times.

Rawat said that India has been working round the clock to resolve the standoff with China and resolve the issue peacefully. He, however, noted that India has also deployed its troops in the region in response to China’s build up on its side.

Talking about developing the infrastructure along the LAC, Rawat said that regular meetings are held to prioritise the infrastructure development programmes in border areas, adding that it has been going on since three-four years.

“Our infrastructure development like the construction of Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg Oldi (DSDBO) road or developments in other areas of our northern borders have been undertaken to provide connectivity to our people who are otherwise seeking migration. It also simultaneously assists the security forces who are responsible for monitoring and maintaining surveillance along our border areas. The impetus by the way of prioritisation has helped in development of strategic connectivity for the future,” Hindustan Times quoted General Rawat as saying.

Relations between the Asian giants had tensed over the last few months, especially after the violent Galwan Valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Since then, India and China have held several rounds of talks to de-escalate the tensions and restore peace and tranquillity across the LAC.

However, China has continued to maintain its presence at several friction points, forcing India to do the same. India has sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border in response to Chinese aggression along the LAC.

