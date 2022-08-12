Migrant Labourer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

In another targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district's Soadnara Sumbal area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Soon after being shot by the terrorists, he was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura. "During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police this morning.

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the Army personnel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its base camp and killed both the terrorists.