MiG-21 Bison Crash: The IAF said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident which claimed the life of IAF Group Captain A Gupta.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed this morning, claiming the life of Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic incident. The IAF said a Court to Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident. A Court of Inquiry ordered to determine cause of accident," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in January this year near Suratgarh in Rajasthan where the pilot had managed to eject out safely. That incident too had happened during a training sortie.

In February 2019, one F-16 of the Pakistani Air Force was shot down by an IAF MiG-21 Bison in a dogfight following Balakot air strikes.

The MiG-21 Bison, one of India’s six fighter jets, is of Russian origin. It is a single engine, single seater multirole fighter aircraft. It has a maximum speed of 2,230 km/hr and carries one 23mm twin-barrel cannon with four R-60 close combat missiles. It is described as the “back-bone” of the IAF.

This version of the MiG21 — the last in a series of at least 15 variants — was flown for the first time in 1976. The MiG-21 Bison is described as an all-weather, multi-role fighter. It was inducted in the Indian Air Force in the early 1980s. India reportedly has 100 odd aircraft in its fleet.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta