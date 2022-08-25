Prem Prakash, Jharkhand CM's Aide, Arrested By ED Day After Recovery Of AK-47 Rifles From His Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested a man identified as Prem Prakash under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the money-laundering probe into an illegal mining case in Jharkhand. This is the third arrest in the case.

An ED official told news agency ANI that Prakash has been arrested on charges of illegal mining, money laundering and his role in suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians case.

This comes a day after the central probe agency seized AK 47 rifles from Prakash's house in Ranchi, who is an alleged middleman and said to have strong political connections.

Ranchi police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence and went to their respective homes. Both the police personnel have been suspended for their negligence.

Prakash's residence and other locations have been raided in the past also. The fresh raids are being done after Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned. The ED sleuths arrested Mishra on July 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED has also recovered documents from his residence as well. Ranchi police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence and went to their respective homes. Both have been suspended for showing negligence.

The raids were conducted at several places in Ranchi, including Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartment, his residence 'Shailodaya' near the Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmu. Raids were also conducted on the premises of Prakash's relatives in Bihar, Chennai, and NCR.

On Wednesday, the agency conducted raids at multiple places in connection with illegal mining, money laundering and suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians.

(With ANI inputs)