Centre Says No Flats For Rohingyas After Minister Announces Accommodation For Illegal Migrants

Rohingya refugees show their UNHCR cards as they wait in a queue to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre, in Jammu. (ANI Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday clarified that it has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi. The clarification came hours after Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri today said that Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi", the MHA said.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri had tweeted.

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

In the series of tweets, the HMO said the "government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location". "MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA," said the HMO.

It further said that "illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law". "The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately."

The clarification came after reports that around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. The report followed the decision taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

In the meeting, that was held during the last week of July, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happen in the camp where they were living.

Last year, the government informed Rajya Sabha that illegal Rohingya immigrants are staying in 12 States and Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said the government got reports that Rohingya Muslims have indulged in illegal activities in the country. He said all foreign nationals who enter the country without valid travel documents are treated as illegal migrants. The minister said detection and deportation of illegal migrants, including Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, after due process of nationality verification, is a continuous process.

(With Agencies Inputs)