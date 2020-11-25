The Ministry asked the state and Union Territories to take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including the strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for the surveillence, containment, and caution against the coronavirus disease in the wake of the rising cases of the infection in the country. The fresh set of guidelines will be effective from December 1, 2020.

The Ministry asked the state and Union Territories to take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including the strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. It asked the states to consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines on persons not wearing face masks in the public and work spaces.

“Observance of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, is also critical for containing the spread of the infection. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue a SOP to regulate crowds in market places which shall be strictly enforced for states and UT,” the MHA said in a statement.

The Ministry said that only essential activities shall be allowed in Containment Zones. Local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State or UT Govts shall ensure accountability of concerned officers.

"There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," the statement read.

The ministry said there shall be intensive house-to-house surveillence by surveillence team formed for the purpuse. Testing shall be carried out as per proscribed manner.

“Containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consultations the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the guidelines read.

The ministry said that states and Union Territories, based on the assessment of their situation, may impose local restrictions such as night curfew, with a view to contain the spread of coronavirus. the states, however, cannot impose lockdowns outside the containment zone without the prior consultation with the central government.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja