Delhi Metro on Monday, September 7, 2020, resumed operations in the national capital region (NCR) after a gap of more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Metro on Monday, September 7, 2020, resumed operations in the national capital region (NCR) after a gap of more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started operations on select routes and advised people to travel only if necessary. In a tweet, the DMRC said, "We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary."

The decision to allow Delhi Metro came after the central government allowed the resumption of metro services across the country under Unlock 4. The resumption of the metro, considered to be Delhi's lifeline, brought a sigh of relief to many residents who were facing issues while commuting across the city.

"It is a very good move. Metro rail helps save time and money. Passengers need to take all precautions while travelling. Service hours should be gradually extended," said one of the passengers who travelled on the first day of resumption of metro services in the national capital.

People taking the #DelhiMetro on the first day of resumption of services say, "It is a very good move. Metro rail helps save time and money. Passengers need to take all precautions while travelling. Service hours should be gradually extended." pic.twitter.com/f6I3Z2aGxH — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Besides Delhi, metro services were also resumed in Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru and a few other metro cities across the country. Noida's Aqua Line and Gurugram's Rapid metro also returned to the track after a long gap.

A passenger travelling in Aqua Line, Noida said, "I had to avail cab services which increased my travel cost. With metro services starting, I can save on my travel expenses. People need to strictly follow social distancing."

However, some people also expressed their concerns as the services have been resumed amid the massive spike of new coronavirus cases in the country. National capital Delhi is also witnessing a significant increase in new cases amid fears of a second wave.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma