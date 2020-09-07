New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Metro rail services resumed across the country, except Maharashtra, after a hiatus of 169 days due to the countrywide lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic. In the national capital, Delhi Metro also resumed its services today with strict safety measures at a place. The services began at 7 am on the 49-km-long Yellow Line between HUDA City Centre and Samaypur Badli.

Well, what we have seen so far, it appears commuters are relieved over the resumption of metro services. Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation shared pics of happy faces of commuters who were boarding the metro after five months' gap. “A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. Grinning face,” DMRC wrote on twitter.

One of the passenger gives a thumbs up to the metro rail services and seemed happy about the arrangements made by the corporation.

A passenger seemed to use a hand sanitizer dispensary before punching in to the metro station. It seems that the passengers are getting comfortable with the new rule of boarding the metro.

People are seen maintaining social distancing norms as only one passenger has been seen sitting on one couch.

Delhi Metro Rail corporation have show a glimpse of day 1 of metro resumption after a 169-day respite.

Delhi Chief Minister also tweeted on the resumption of the Delhi Metro, he wrote, "I am happy that the metro is starting from today. The metro has made good arrangements. We all should not be negligent in taking precautions."

Posted By: Srishti Goel