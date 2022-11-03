Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns

META India head Ajit Mohan stepped down to pursue another opportunity, said Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday, reported news agency Reuters.

A media report also said that Mohan would join rival Snap Inc.

Meanwhile, Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mohan will serve as the President of the Asia-Pacific business, Techcrunch reported, citing sources.

"Over the last four years, he (Ajit Mohan) has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group at Meta said in a a statement.

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships," Mendelsohn said.

Mohan has also served as the chief executive officer of Star India's video streaming service Hotstar for four years, before being a part of Meta.

He joined Facebook India as the managing director in January 2019. During his tenure, WhatsApp and Instagram- the two offerings of the company, added more than 200 million users in India.

(With inputs from Reuters)