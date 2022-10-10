Message To BJP That India Won't Be Divided: Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Wayanad MP has alleged that the Karnataka government is the most corrupt in the country. He also added that the BJP MLA has said that the CM's post can be bought for Rs. 2500 crore.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 09:14 PM IST
Minute Read
Message To BJP That India Won't Be Divided: Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is about fighting hatred, violence, and anger that the BJP-RSS is spreading. He also said that the 'Yatra' is a message to the 'Saffron Brigade' that India won't be divided.

"This Yatra is about fighting hatred, violence&anger that BJP-RSS is spreading. It's message to BJP that India won't be divided,India will stand united. That message is clearly visible in this yatra, there's no violence, hatred, anger in the yatra," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Addressing a public rally, the former chief of the 'Grand Old Party', Rahul, said that the battle between hatred and love is not new. The same battle was fought by Basavanna Ji, Ambedkar, and Narayan Guru.

"This battle between hatred and love is not new. This is the same battle that was fought by Basavanna ji, Narayana Guru ji, and Ambedkar ji. It is the voice of these great leaders that is resonating. None of these leaders preached violence or hatred."

The Wayanad MP has alleged that the Karnataka government is the most corrupt in the country. He also added that the BJP MLA has said that the CM's post can be bought for Rs. 2500 crore.

Also Read
Mulayam And Modi: A Shared History of Rivalry and Friendship That..
Mulayam And Modi: A Shared History of Rivalry and Friendship That..

"BJP MLA himself has said CM's post can be bought for Rs 2,500 cr. Jobs are for sale in K'taka. Police Sub Inspector's post was sold for Rs. 80 lakhs. Asst Professors' posts are sold. Engineering posts are sold. Everything that these people can possibly sell,they sell. "

Previously, the 'Grand Old Party' claimed that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the BJP-led Centre's divisive politics and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralisation. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.