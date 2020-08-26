The 55-second video, which has now been viewed on Twitter over a million times, shows water cascading down the steps of the temple

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared splendid visuals of the iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera. The 55-second video, which has now been viewed on Twitter over a million times, shows water cascading down the steps of the temple

“Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Watch the video here.

Set along the backdrop of River Pushpavati, surrounded by a terra-formed garden of flowering trees, the temple is this is one of the legacies of the Solanki rulers, according to the official website of Gujarat tourism. It was built after 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chaulukya dynasty. The temple is located about 25 kilometres from Mehsana and about 106 km from Ahmedabad.

The exclusively carved temple complex and the magnificently sculpted kund are jewels in the art of masonry of the Solanki period apparently which was also known as the Golden Age of Gujarat. The temple is a classic example of the material aspect of Solanki architecture, namely a mastery over the elegantly intricate carving of stone and the judicious use of lime mortar, according to the website.

Against the background of classical music, the video showed water cascading down the steps of the temple. Posted on Wednesday morning, the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times on Twitter. It has garnered over 1.8 Lakh likes and nearly 33 thousand retweets.

